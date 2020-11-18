Miss Teen Gibraltar crowned

Niah Guiling is the new ‘Miss Teen Gibraltar. She was crowned by previous winner Shania Ballester in a gala performance held at the Ince’s Hall Theatre with no audience and following Covid-19 guidelines and regulations.

The judges had a complicated decision on their hands to choose from amongst ten stunning contestants who were scored on their beauty, presence, personality and charity work with fabulous choreography by Kelvin Hewitt director of No1 Models Gibraltar. Kelvin is proud to reveal that the Miss Teen Gibraltar pageant is increasing in level year after year.

19-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR