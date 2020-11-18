NO DEAL COULD MEAN PRIVATE MEDICAL INSURANCE FOR EU VISITS

In a new Technical Notice issued today, the Government has warned that in the event of no agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union, citizens should make sure that they have appropriate travel insurance with medical cover if they intend to travel to any EU Member State, including to Spain. This is the same position that applies today in relation to travel to Third Countries like the United States, for example.
The Government points out that the reciprocal recognition of the European Health Insurance Cards and the administrative mechanisms for the provision of healthcare in the European Union cannot be guaranteed for British Citizens, including Gibraltarians. European Union nationals visiting Gibraltar would find themselves in exactly the same position here.
