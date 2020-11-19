Governor presents medals to Police

At today’s investiture, The Governor presented Long Service and Good Conduct Medals (LS&GC) to Chief Inspector Mark Wyan and Police Constable Sabadak Apap. His Excellency also presented LS&GC 2nd clasps to Inspector John Lutkin, Police Constable Paul Davies and Police Constable Glen Ballantine.
Inspector Paul Barker, Police Sergeant Sean Reyes and Police Sergeant Keiron Reyes were also awarded the LS&GC but were unable to be present.
The LS&GC is awarded to police officers who have given 18 years’ service and whose conduct has been Very Good. The 2nd clasp is awarded after 30 years’ of similar service.
A statement added: The Command, all RGP officers and staff send their warmest congratulations to the recipients of these awards.
Photo shows (l – r): HE The Governor, PC Paul Davies, PC Glen Ballantine, Insp John Lutkin, CI Mark Wyan, PC Sabadak Apap.
20-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR