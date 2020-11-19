Governor presents medals to Police

Inspector Paul Barker, Police Sergeant Sean Reyes and Police Sergeant Keiron Reyes were also awarded the LS&GC but were unable to be present.The LS&GC is awarded to police officers who have given 18 years’ service and whose conduct has been Very Good. The 2nd clasp is awarded after 30 years’ of similar service.A statement added: The Command, all RGP officers and staff send their warmest congratulations to the recipients of these awards.Photo shows (l – r): HE The Governor, PC Paul Davies, PC Glen Ballantine, Insp John Lutkin, CI Mark Wyan, PC Sabadak Apap.

