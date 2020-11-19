Government welcomes UK Sovereign Guarantee for a lending facility of up to £500 million

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has welcomed the Written Ministerial Statement on Gibraltar’s Covid Response filed today by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab.

The Written Ministerial Statement confirms that it has been agreed that the United Kingdom Government will provide a loan guarantee to the Gibraltar Government for a lending facility of up to £500m.

