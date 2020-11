In 2022, the May Bank Holiday will be moved to Thursday 2 June, with an additional bank holiday on Friday 3 June to mark Her Majesty’s 70th year as monarch. The four-day weekend is in alignment with that of the United Kingdom, where special events to mark the occasion are also being planned.

23-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR