Test of new electric buses

The Ministry of Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port wishes to announce as part of the ongoing tender process published earlier this year, the testing of various fully electric buses on Gibraltar’s roads.

The Government is actively looking at sustainable alternatives to replace the current fossil-fuelled fleet. Actual testing of technologies currently available in the market are vital to ascertain its true performance given the technical and geographical constraints on Gibraltar’s road network.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR