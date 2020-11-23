GIBRALTAR IN OVERSEAS TERRITORIES CONFERENCE

HM Government of Gibraltar say it is pleased to announce that they have accepted an invitation to take Corporate Membership of the British Chamber of Commerce EU and Belgium ( https://www.britishchamber.be/ ).

Minister for Digital and Financial Services,the Albert Isola, commented: “I am delighted to have accepted an invitation to join the British Chamber of Commerce EU and Belgium as Corporate Members. We continue our outreach programme linking in with important international organisations through which Gibraltar Finance looks to be represented.

