Lords will probe Gib’s future links with EU

What do Brexit talks mean for Gibraltar? Lords to hear from Chief Minister Fabian Picardo today. With the end of the Brexit transition period fast approaching, the House of Lords EU Committee will today examine the progress of negotiations on Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU.

The Committee will question the Chief Minister on the future relationship that Gibraltar is seeking with the EU in ongoing discussions. The session will also cover how COVID has affected Gibraltar, the impact of a no-deal outcome, and Gibraltar's bilateral relationship with Spain.

24-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR