Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 85,531
Test results pending: 275
Test results received: 85,556
Confirmed cases: 981 (+14)
Active cases: 76 (76: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 885 (+14)
Self-isolation: 339
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 13
Positive Cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 22,284 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 11 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of existing active cases.
24-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR