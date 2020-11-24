Thousand years old Bronze age Gibraltar man

The reconstruction is of a man whose cranium was excavated from Bray’s Cave on the Upper Rock by a team from the Gibraltar National Museum at the beginning of this century. Nine individuals were discovered including adults, a five-year old, a 9/10 year old, a 15/20 year old and a neonate buried on site. The burials were dated to between 1,496 and 1,900 BCE which is approximately 3.5 to 4 thousand years ago.

