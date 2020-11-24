Overseas territories ‘much-cherished’ part of the British family, says UK minister

 Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Overseas territories ‘much-cherished’ part of the British family, says UK minister

Op-ed from Wendy Morton MP Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on the Joint Ministerial Council 2020:
“The Overseas Territories are a much-cherished part of the British family. Gibraltar is no exception. 


This is why, as the Minister responsible for Gibraltar in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, I was honoured to join sessions at the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC).

