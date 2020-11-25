Weather Advisory – HEAVY RAIN/ THUNDERSTORM

Showers are expected to become heavy through today, particularly from late afternoon onwards and in to the evening.

Some local thundery downpours are expected to develop across the area and will continue overnight and possibly through in to Thursday morning.

This could see Rain Accumulations reach 25mm or more in less than a 6 hour period, but which are currently expected to remain below the Severe Weather Warning criteria of 50mm+ in 6 hours. This Weather Advisory will be kept under review and upgraded if necessary. Heavy rain could lead to some standing water or local flooding on prone roads, with some poor travel conditions expected.

Heavier showers or thunderstorms may also be accompanied by some strong gusts and with a small risk of hail.

