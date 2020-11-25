Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 25th November 2020
Total tests done: 86,601
Test results pending: 95
Test results received: 86,506
Confirmed cases: 991 (+10)
Active cases: 75 (75: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 895 (+10)
Self-isolation: 400
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12
Positive Cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 22,495 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 8 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of existing active cases.
25-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR