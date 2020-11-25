Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 75 (75: residents / 0: visitor)Recovered cases: 895 (+10)Self-isolation: 400Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12Positive Cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 4Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 5A total of 22,495 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 8 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of existing active cases.

