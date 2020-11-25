Supporting victims and their families

The Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento has launched the Freedom Programme training in Gibraltar. This is described as a very successful the therapeutic programme for victims of domestic abuse into order that they may be provided with a supportive, safe and friendly environment.

The programme examines the roles played by attitudes and beliefs on the actions of the perpetrator and the responses of victims and survivors. This training will help in identifying the signs and encourage the reflection required when dealing with matters of domestic abuse. The Freedom Programme was created by UK based Pat Craven who has drawn upon her work with perpetrators of domestic abuse. Among the facilitators with Pat Craven today are Christine Ashton as well as domestic abuse campaigner Rachel Williams.

26-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR