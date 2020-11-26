MATCH FIXING REPORT

The Gibraltar Gambling Division have assisted, alongside other gambling regulators (UK and Malta), in providing evidence in a multi- jurisdictional investigation conducted by the Darts Regulatory Authority (DRA) into match fixing.

A Government press satement adds: The Commission was engaged, alongside the Gibraltar gambling industry in identifying suspicious and ensuring that relevant betting and account data was transferred in a compliant manner to assist the investigation. Integrity in sports betting is an issue that has received specific mention in Gibraltar's data protection legislation.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR