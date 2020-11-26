We must be able to control access to our waters

Are we not so much on a winning streak but on the winning side? Could the nightmare that Brexit ambushed our dreams and aspirations with; actually now, at this late stage in its race for time, turn into a shooting star where our wishes could come true?

Listening to our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister talk with such optimism on the rapport that seemingly exists between themselves and not only the United Kingdom Government but with the Spanish governmental representatives, makes us feel, at this present time, quietly optimistic about our future, I must say. I recall back in 2016, saying things like that perhaps Brexit might; not so much unearth; but turn into something positive for us, by opening up channels of advancement in our direction.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR