Caring for 4-year old triplet fighting brain cancer

Caleb is a four year old triplet that has been fighting brain cancer for the last 18 months. He has garnered a huge amount of support both in the UK and Gibraltar with many following his journey on his Facebook page Caring For Caleb.

A family member of Caleb’s moved to Gibraltar as a nurse to work in the hospital and shared his rare story with other nurses as well as with local media platforms. Since then the outpour of love and compassion from the Gibraltarian community has been inspiring as Caleb continues to fight his battle. They aim to raise awareness of this very rare and aggressive form of cancer by raising funds for more research and by sharing his story.

