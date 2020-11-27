Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 75 (75: residents / 0: visitor)Recovered cases: 905 (+2)Self-isolation: 454Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive Cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 4Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 5A total of 22,877 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.

27-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR