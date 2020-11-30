SPAIN’S INTERNAL PROBLEMS INCLUDE DESIRE FOR SOVEREIGNTY
This is because together with PSOE and Unidas Podemos; there are other independent parties who are not only of different ideologies, but the only reason they come together at times is when Pedro Sanchez has had to give in to some demand placed on it by the relevant player or players in order for him to have the necessary votes to achieve his aims. This together with the most destructive opposition to most of the plans put forward by government, coming from the PP or Vox. If Angela Merkel called Rajoy an elephant because of how he sustained himself in his post as President of Spain despite all crumbling around him, then Pedro Sanchez has to be seen as a Rhino; tough but belonging to an endangered species.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
30-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Three incidents in 3 days leads to over 1,000 cartons of cigarettes seized
- POLICE REPORT
- If there is no agreement to the UK and Gibraltar future relationship
- Prince of Wales on the environment
- Brexit deal ‘could happen this week but time is running out’
- TWINNING WITH UK CITIES CAN BRING POSITIVE REWARDS
- As Spain is told that Gibraltar’s sovereignty is not negotiable - PICARDO SEEKS SCHENGEN DEAL IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM
- University takes part in global deep-sea research