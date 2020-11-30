SPAIN’S INTERNAL PROBLEMS INCLUDE DESIRE FOR SOVEREIGNTY

Since a decade past the left in Spain is not a majority. There is concern that the left will autodestruct itself due to their internal disagreements, because in Spain it appears near impossible to reach accord in a coalition government; which is what they have at present and is a first in Spain; which will round themselves in the betterment of their citizenship.

This is because together with PSOE and Unidas Podemos; there are other independent parties who are not only of different ideologies, but the only reason they come together at times is when Pedro Sanchez has had to give in to some demand placed on it by the relevant player or players in order for him to have the necessary votes to achieve his aims. This together with the most destructive opposition to most of the plans put forward by government, coming from the PP or Vox. If Angela Merkel called Rajoy an elephant because of how he sustained himself in his post as President of Spain despite all crumbling around him, then Pedro Sanchez has to be seen as a Rhino; tough but belonging to an endangered species.

30-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR