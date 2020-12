The Prince of Wales addressed Overseas Territories Leaders, including the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, at the opening of the Environment session of the UK/OT Joint Ministerial Council last week.

The Prince of Wales referred to the importance of the Overseas Territories from the point of view of the protection of biodiversity and praised the good work being done in the Territories in relation to the Environment and Climate Change.

