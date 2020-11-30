If there is no agreement to the UK and Gibraltar future relationship

It is important to underline that, after 31 December 2020, and regardless of whether there is an agreement on the future relationship with the EU or not, Gibraltar will be retaining, for the purposes of its domestic legislation, EU data protection laws including Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (commonly referred to as the “GDPR”).

The same approach will be taken by the UK.Against this legislative backdrop, both the UK and Gibraltar have enacted domestic legislation determining that each will consider each other as having an adequate data protection regime. This would allow for the continued free flow of personal data as between the UK and Gibraltar in either direction.

