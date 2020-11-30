Three incidents in 3 days leads to over 1,000 cartons of cigarettes seized

In three separate incidents over the weekend, HM Customs says they have arrested a local individual for possession of a small quantity of drugs and seized a total of 1250 cartons of cigarettes.

The first incident took place on Friday the 27th of November at around 0600hrs when officers engaged on a routine patrol of Devil’s Tower Road observed a locally registered vehicle travelling at speed towards Eastern Beach. Upon arrival, the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled the area, making good their escape with officers seizing 750 cartons of tobacco from it.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

1-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR