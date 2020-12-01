Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 1st December 2020
Total tests done: 91,510
Test results pending: 9
Test results received: 91,501
Confirmed cases: 1,030 (+10)
Active cases: 63 (62: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 950 (+11)
Self-isolation: 350
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 23,265 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.
