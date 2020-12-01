Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 63 (62: residents / 1: visitor)Recovered cases: 950 (+11)Self-isolation: 350Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 4Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 5A total of 23,265 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.

01-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR