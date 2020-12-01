.eu domain names under threat

If there is no agreement with respect to the UK and Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU by 31 December 2020, you will no longer be able to register or renew .eu domain names if:

• Your organisation, business or undertaking is established in Gibraltar but not in the EU/EEA.; or• You live in Gibraltar and are a UK national or a non-EU/EEA citizen.If these issues affect you or your business you would be advised to read the latest .eu domain names “Notice to Stakeholders” published by the European Commission.

02-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR