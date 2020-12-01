16 year old in attempted burglary charge

A 16 year old male juvenile has been charged with one count of Attempted Burglary. This follows his arrest in the early hours of Monday the 30th November 2020, after he was challenged by an off-duty RGP officer who observed him attempting to force entry into a premises situated on Main Street.
The RGP said: Initially fleeing the scene, he was arrested a short while later near his place of residence. He was later interviewed, charged with the offence and detained in police custody overnight.
