TRAGIC DEATH IN CATALAN BAY

There was a tragic death at Catalan Bay yesterday. The first the RGP heard was a telephone call that two elderly swimmers were in distress. One was a man, the other a woman. Two hours later the male was dead.

It was shortly after 11am when an ambulance was called. RGP officers were immediately on the scene. They found a male on the shore and a female on the nearby rocks."Officers gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the male whilst other officers attended to the female who had minor injuries to her legs," said a spokesperson.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR