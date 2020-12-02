Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 64 (63: residents / 1: visitor)Recovered cases: 954 (+4)Self-isolation: 256Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 4Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 5A total of 23,512 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.

