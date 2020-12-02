Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 2nd December 2020
Total tests done: 92,652
Test results pending: 16
Test results received: 92,636
Confirmed cases: 1,035 (+5)
Active cases: 64 (63: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 954 (+4)
Self-isolation: 256
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 23,512 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.
02-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR