Govt has not agreed to discuss Community Care with Spanish union

The Government says it has not agreed to discuss Community Care and such matters as requested by a Spanish union.
Over the past weeks the Government has met with relevant Gibraltarian and Spanish representative organisations by way of courtesy visits to share progress on matters relating to Brexit.
A scheduled meeting with the Spanish regional Union General de Trabajadores (UGT) representatives from the Cadiz area was scheduled to take place on Wednesday 2nd December. 'Regrettably, the Chief Minister was unavailable at short notice given the need to tackle pressing matters relating to the ongoing Brexit negotiations. As a consequence, the meeting was postponed,' said statement.
03-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR