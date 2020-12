The Gambling Division has now completed its 12 month thematic review of the anti-money laundering (‘AML’) risk assessment processes and controls operated by our B2C licensees in respect of non-UK international customers.

This work has focused on ensuring that firms have in place the adequate and robust systems to identify and tackle AML challenges in customer onboarding and ongoing contact in full compliance with our legislation.

03-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR