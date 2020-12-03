Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Recovered cases: 960 (+6)Self-isolation: 337Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 4Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 5A total of 23,837 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contactsof existing active cases.

03-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR