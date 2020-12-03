Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

3rd December 2020
Total tests done: 93,595
Test results pending: 17
Test results received: 93,578
Confirmed cases: 1,038 (+3)
Active cases: 62 (61: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 960 (+6)
Self-isolation: 337
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 23,837 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts
of existing active cases.
