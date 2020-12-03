Has Christmas changed, or have we?

Christmas for some always seems so full of anxiety. Questions come flooding to the brain like ‘where am I going to go this year?‘ or ‘what shall I get for presents‘ or ‘have I got enough stuff? As one grows older you find that a whole generation ahead of you has gone so much beyond the realms of what Christmas once stood for in your day.
Especially now that black Friday has descended upon us, together with cyber Monday etc. It’s become a commercial season many say, and this again induces more questions like ‘Have I spent enough? ‘ or ‘Too much? ‘ or ‘Did I give her this before? ‘Maybe she already has this.‘ Sounds stressful doesn’t it? All of which, does not only not make our approach to Christmas a happy one, but fills us with dread.
04-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR