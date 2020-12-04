Youth go ‘coasteering’ at Sandy Bay

A group of ten young people from Plater Youth Club have taken part in a fun-packed local adventure by embarking on In2 Adventures’ new coasteering activity at Sandy Bay.

The young people took on a number of challenging activities throughout the coasteering course. A variety of techniques were used, including zip lining, scrambling, climbing, jumping, abseiling and swimming. The session formed part of the Youth Service’s endeavour to promote the importance of a healthy lifestyle through fun-based and environmentally-friendly activities.

04-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR