Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 61 (60: residents / 1: visitor)Recovered cases: 969 (+9)Self-isolation: 255Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 4Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 5A total of 24,111 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.

04-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR