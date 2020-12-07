Police to adopt ‘ZERO TOLERANCE’ on drink driving

Despite the many difficulties faced by our community this year, the RGP will be adopting their traditional ‘zero tolerance’ policy against drink-drivers in the build-up to Christmas.

Over the next few weeks, officers on OP DRIVE SAFE will be out on Gibraltar’s roads to give advice and to enforce Drink-Drive legislation. Drivers will be reminded that the effects of alcohol on a driver can include:*A reduced ability to judge speed and distance*A false sense of confidence and increased tendency to take risks

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR