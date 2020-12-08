University celebrates its very first graduation

The University of Gibraltar celebrated its very first graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Split into three smaller ceremonies in order to comply with Public Health Covid-19 recommendations, the events celebrated the academic achievement of graduates from its MBA, PGCE, Master’s in Marine Science and Climate Change and PhD programmes.
The University of Gibraltar has been one of the very few Higher Education institutions to celebrate a physical graduation ceremony this year. Each ceremony took place at the Europa Point Campus, featured a blend of in-person speeches and video messages.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
08-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR