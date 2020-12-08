Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 8th December 2020
Total tests done: 97,626
Test results pending: 64
Test results received: 97,562
Confirmed cases: 1,058 (+3)
Active cases: 47 (47: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 1004 (+14)
Self-isolation: 390
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 24,590 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.
08-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR