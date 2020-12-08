Group G for Gibraltar in FIFA World Cup

Monday evening saw the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Draw take place at FIFA's HQ in Switzerland.
Gibraltar were drawn to Group G and will face some tough opposition in heavy hitters such as The Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro and Latvia. Admittedly it is a great draw for Gibraltar and it would be a fun away day in Amsterdam, Oslo and Istanbul for sure. The qualifiers will be played as from March 2021, official dates to follow.
09-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR