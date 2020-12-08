Sandpits, the sky’s the limit!

The Sandpits Tennis Club undoubtedly stands out as an incredible and diverse facility. Offering tennis, paddle tennis, gym, fitness classes and sports therapy to name a few activities; it really is the place to be.
Encouraging members of all ages the club is an invaluable resource for Gibraltar. For those who want to be part of a very sociable, close-knit community the club offers a non-playing membership. This allows you to soak in the newly refurbished facilities while relaxing at their restaurant.
