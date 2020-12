Officials for Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, will be attending a cross jurisdictional meeting organised by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) on Friday (11th December)

to discuss worker issues regarding the frontier between Gibraltar and Spain, whilst the position on a deal or no deal with regard to Brexit hangs in the balance.

09-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR