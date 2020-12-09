Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 9th December 2020
Total tests done: 98,775
Test results pending: 45
Test results received: 98,730
Confirmed cases: 1,065 (+7)
Active cases: 48 (48: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 1009 (+5)
Self-isolation: 440
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 24,817 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.
09-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR