Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 48 (48: residents / 0: visitor)Recovered cases: 1009 (+5)Self-isolation: 440Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 4Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 5A total of 24,817 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.

09-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR