The Minister for Culture, John Cortes, has visited the multi-media exhibition by Kitchen Studios at GEMA Gallery on Montagu Bastion.

The Minister was impressed with the exhibits on show, featuring the work of over 18 artists, and was pleased the group had organised themselves at such short notice for the opportunity.

10-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR