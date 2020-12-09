NEW ART SERIES

Karl Ullger is an artist and painter that dedicates his life of work directly to his passion on art with various techniques such as oil on canvas in comparison to pencil on paper and sculpture. His work drawings contains an infusion of both portraiture and landscape, the detail on his work is to be admired, some are self portraits, and some are of well recognized celebrities, some are of people that he knows personally and some of his work is simply landscapes of places he find visually interesting.