Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 47 (47: residents / 0: visitor)Recovered cases: 1015 (+6)Self-isolation: 499Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 4Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 5A total of 25,042 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.

10-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR