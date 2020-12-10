Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 10th December 2020
Total tests done: 99,733
Test results pending: 19
Test results received: 99,714
Confirmed cases: 1,069 (+4)
Active cases: 47 (47: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 1015 (+6)
Self-isolation: 499
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 25,042 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.
10-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR