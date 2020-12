The Chief Minister yesterday laid before Parliament a copy of a new £500m credit facility agreement with NatWest International Gibraltar.

NatWest UK, who were brought into the transaction by the local NatWest team, is also a party to the agreement.The facility is split equally between these two lenders.

