COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 100,831
Test results pending: 34
Test results received: 100,797
Confirmed cases: 1,070 (+1)
Active cases: 41 (41: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 1022 (+7)
Self-isolation: 410
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 25,182 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and
systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, there were no close contacts of
existing active cases.
11-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR