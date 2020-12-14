MORE ROYAL NAVY SHIPS, YES PLEASE!

Spain laughed off suggestions on Sunday that UK warships could defend British territorial waters over fishing rights in the event of a no deal Brexit.

An interview with Sky News featured Spain’s foreign Minister Arancha González Laya, who conveniently omitted the Gibraltar paradox and suggested it was ‘more responsible’ to sit down and negotiate. This, when under her stewardship the Rock has suffered hundreds of Spanish military incursions at sea on a yearly basis, often under the pretext of defending Spanish fishermen’s rights.

