Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 60 (59: residents / 1: visitor)Recovered cases: 1,040 (+4)Self-isolation: 222Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 5Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 6A total of 25,695 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 20 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of existing active cases.

15-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR