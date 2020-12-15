Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 15th December 2020
Total tests done: 104,069
Test results pending: 21
Test results received: 104,048
Confirmed cases: 1,104 (+22)
Active cases: 60 (59: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 1,040 (+4)
Self-isolation: 222
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 5
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 6
A total of 25,695 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 20 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of existing active cases.
15-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR