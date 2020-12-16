Can restaurants cope with 50% capacity?

The economy of Gibraltar has taken a colossal hit over the last year. Covid-19 has affected the way restaurants, shops and other customer facing businesses are allowed to function.

Many smaller establishments in Gibraltar are unable to keep up with the changes. It’s a make or break time for many that were previously just making ends meet. Having to let staff go and minimising the capacity in restaurants to 50% is a lot for any business to cope with.

