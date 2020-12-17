Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 94 (93: residents / 1: visitor)Recovered cases: 1,050 (+4)Self-isolation: 650Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 5Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 6A total of 26,128 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 27 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.

17-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR