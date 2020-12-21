Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 109,582
Test results pending: 58
Test results received: 109,524
Confirmed cases: 1,282 (+38)
Active cases: 202 (197: residents / 5: visitor)
Recovered cases: 1069 (+4)
Self-isolation: 1349
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive Cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 5
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 6
A total of 26,580 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 37 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 20 were close contacts of existing active cases.
21-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR